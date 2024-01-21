Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea boosts network capacity in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration

As Ayodhya prepares for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, Vi (Vodafone Idea) has intensified its effort to enhance network capacity, by collaborating with local authorities, the Government and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Under the collaborative effort, over 7,000 dignitaries are expected to attend the historical event, with the anticipated daily footfall of three to five lakh visitors post-inauguration of the temple.

Seamless connectivity for dignitaries and pilgrims at Ayodhya

Vi has been in coordination with DoT and local authorities to upgrade its network infrastructure across the Ayodhya region. This includes major areas of the city like Ayodhya Railway Station, the Airport, Ram Mandir Campus and connecting highways to Lucknow and Varanasi as well.

The move has been taken to ensure seamless connectivity for dignitaries, visitors and pilgrims.

Government and local authorities support

The Ayodhya Development Authority, Airport Authority, Public Work Department and Police have further collaborated to facilitate approvals for tower space, manpower deployment and material movement in the city. This collaborative effort has ensured speedy execution and immediate network enhancements in Ayodhya.

About network upgrade and coverage expansion

Vi has reportedly not only increased the network capacity but has also improved the coverage and backhaul connectivity by adding new sites and upgrading/refarming the L2100 spectrum capacity.

The detailed enhancements further aim to provide an elevated connectivity experience, including high-speed data transfer, seamless video streaming and clear voice calling capabilities.

About Vi's commitment to customer experience

Vi's proactive collaboration with local authorities at Ayodhya highlights the commitment to deliver optimal connectivity for users, by aligning network improvements with the overall event infrastructure. The initiatives demonstrate Vi's dedication to providing an enhanced experience for its customers.

ALSO READ: Sam Altman engages in discussions with TSMC for AI chip manufacturing plant: Report