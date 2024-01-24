Motorola announces Android 14 upgrade list: Check if your smartphone made it

Motorola has shared the list of smartphones slated to receive the Android 14-based My UX custom skin update. This follows Google's introduction of Android 14 in February 2023, with the stable version premiering on the Pixel 8 series in October 2023. While Samsung and Nothing quickly followed suit, Motorola is now preparing its devices for the upgrade.
Rollout Strategy
Although Motorola hasn't provided an exact timeline, reports suggest that stable updates will be released in batches, meaning it might take some time for the Android 14 update to reach all eligible devices.
Confirmed Beta Rollout
Motorola has officially confirmed the rollout of Android 14 beta for specific devices. The list includes Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30, Moto G54, and Moto G73. This beta release allows users to experience and test the new features before the stable version becomes widely available.
Eligible Devices for Android 14 Upgrade
Motorola has compiled a comprehensive list of devices eligible for the Android 14 upgrade based on My UX. The list covers various series and models
Razr Phones
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ 2023
- Motorola Razr 2023
- Motorola Razr 2022
G Series Devices
- Moto G 5G 2023
- Moto G Stylus 5G 2023
- Moto G Stylus 2023
- Moto G Power 5G 2023
- Moto G84 5G
- Moto G54
- Moto G73 5G
- Moto G53 5G
- Moto G23
- Moto G14
Edge Series Devices
- Motorola Edge+ 2023
- Motorola Edge 2023
- Motorola Edge+ 2022
- Motorola Edge 2022
- Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 30
ALSO READ | Samsung unleashed latest 20,000mAh Power Bank featuring 45W output and USB type-C capabilities
ALSO READ | CureFit, backed by Zomato has streamlines operations, resulting in 120 job cuts