Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Motorola announces Android 14 upgrade list: Check if your smartphone made it

Motorola announces Android 14 upgrade list: Check if your smartphone made it

Motorola unveils the list of smartphones set to receive the Android 14 upgrade, including popular models like Edge 30 Ultra and Moto G54, with a beta version already confirmed for some devices.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2024 11:22 IST
motorola, motorola smartphone, motorola android 14, android 14 in moto smartphones, tech news
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Motorola has shared the list of smartphones slated to receive the Android 14-based My UX custom skin update. This follows Google's introduction of Android 14 in February 2023, with the stable version premiering on the Pixel 8 series in October 2023. While Samsung and Nothing quickly followed suit, Motorola is now preparing its devices for the upgrade.

Rollout Strategy

Although Motorola hasn't provided an exact timeline, reports suggest that stable updates will be released in batches, meaning it might take some time for the Android 14 update to reach all eligible devices.

Confirmed Beta Rollout

Motorola has officially confirmed the rollout of Android 14 beta for specific devices. The list includes Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30, Moto G54, and Moto G73. This beta release allows users to experience and test the new features before the stable version becomes widely available.

Eligible Devices for Android 14 Upgrade

Motorola has compiled a comprehensive list of devices eligible for the Android 14 upgrade based on My UX. The list covers various series and models

Razr Phones

  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr 40
  • Motorola Razr+ 2023
  • Motorola Razr 2023
  • Motorola Razr 2022

G Series Devices

  • Moto G 5G 2023
  • Moto G Stylus 5G 2023
  • Moto G Stylus 2023
  • Moto G Power 5G 2023
  • Moto G84 5G
  • Moto G54
  • Moto G73 5G
  • Moto G53 5G
  • Moto G23
  • Moto G14

Edge Series Devices

  • Motorola Edge+ 2023
  • Motorola Edge 2023
  • Motorola Edge+ 2022
  • Motorola Edge 2022
  • Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022
  • Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Motorola Edge 40
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Motorola Edge 30 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 30

ALSO READ | Samsung unleashed latest 20,000mAh Power Bank featuring 45W output and USB type-C capabilities

Related Stories
Most anticipated gadgets set to launch in 2024

Most anticipated gadgets set to launch in 2024

Moto G34 5G arrives with Snapdragon 695 in India: Here's all you need to know

Moto G34 5G arrives with Snapdragon 695 in India: Here's all you need to know

Price drop alert! Moto G54 5G now available under Rs.15,000 in India: Everything you need to know

Price drop alert! Moto G54 5G now available under Rs.15,000 in India: Everything you need to know

ALSO READ | CureFit, backed by Zomato has streamlines operations, resulting in 120 job cuts

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News