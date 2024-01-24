Motorola announces Android 14 upgrade list: Check if your smartphone made it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Motorola has shared the list of smartphones slated to receive the Android 14-based My UX custom skin update. This follows Google's introduction of Android 14 in February 2023, with the stable version premiering on the Pixel 8 series in October 2023. While Samsung and Nothing quickly followed suit, Motorola is now preparing its devices for the upgrade.

Rollout Strategy

Although Motorola hasn't provided an exact timeline, reports suggest that stable updates will be released in batches, meaning it might take some time for the Android 14 update to reach all eligible devices.

Confirmed Beta Rollout

Motorola has officially confirmed the rollout of Android 14 beta for specific devices. The list includes Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30, Moto G54, and Moto G73. This beta release allows users to experience and test the new features before the stable version becomes widely available.

Eligible Devices for Android 14 Upgrade

Motorola has compiled a comprehensive list of devices eligible for the Android 14 upgrade based on My UX. The list covers various series and models

Razr Phones

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ 2023

Motorola Razr 2023

Motorola Razr 2022

G Series Devices

Moto G 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 2023

Moto G Power 5G 2023

Moto G84 5G

Moto G54

Moto G73 5G

Moto G53 5G

Moto G23

Moto G14

Edge Series Devices

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola Edge+ 2022

Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30

