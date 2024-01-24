Samsung unleashed latest 20,000mAh Power Bank featuring 45W output and USB type-C capabilities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Powerbank with 45W charging

Samsung has reportedly introduced its latest 20,000mAh power bank in the United Kingdom market, known as the Samsung Quick Charge 45W power bank. This new power bank is the successor of the existing 10,000mAh version which was introduced back in 2022. The new powerbank comes with an improved 45W output for faster charging of compatible devices. The product has been listed on an e-commerce platform in the country, which highlights the eco-friendly construction by using recycled materials.

Samsung Quick Charge 45W Power Bank

The new 20,000mAh power bank with 45W charging capabilities has been listed on Mobile Fun, an online retailer which specializes in mobile accessories. Despite being absent from Samsung's official website, the product is available in a sleek and minimal design at EUR 59.99 in the UK.

Samsung Quick Charge 45W Power Bank Specifications

The power bank comes with three USB Type-C ports which is an upgrade to the predecessor. Equipped with three ports, it will charge two devices simultaneously, offering a maximum power output of 9W (when charging together). The powerbank comes with a maximum power output of 45W, and it supports rapid charging for all Galaxy smartphones, including the recently released Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+. (as per Gadget360 report)

A reset button has been added next to the ports, enabling the users to reset the device by pressing it for 7.5 seconds in case of glitches or charging issues. Constructed from UL-certified recycled materials, which emphasize the eco-friendly design and adherence to the environmental and safety regulations.

Connectivity

The power bank has been said to come bundled with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging cable, which measures 20cm in length and is further suitable for both charging other devices and the power bank itself.

This is not the initial 20,000mAh power bank from Samsung, as the company has been listed as a 20,000mAh, 25W power bank which is exclusively for the Levant region. However, the new Samsung Quick Charge 45W power bank represents the first 20,000mAh model with a 45W output support. By the time of writing, there has been no information about the availability of the new powerbank in other markets, including India.

