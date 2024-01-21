Ram Mandir consecration: On-ground campaigns to live screenings, corporate houses join fervour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A view of the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In the lead-up to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, several corporate entities are actively participating in the fervour surrounding the event. Companies are engaging in various initiatives, including contributing to the lighting at the temple complex, planning live screenings of the event in multiplexes, and organising on-ground marketing campaigns.

Leading multiplex operator PVR INOX has announced live screenings of the Ram Mandir inauguration across 160 cinema screens in 70-plus cities on January 22, 2024.

"It will be a privilege for us to be able to connect the devotees with this celebration in a truly unique manner. We hope that we will be able to recreate the buzz of the temple, the auspicious chants, and the breath-taking visuals and bring alive the magic of the most anticipated moments in India’s contemporary history," said PVR INOX Co-CEO Gautam Dutta.

Homegrown major Dabur India has committed to donating a portion of its product sales profits from January 17 to January 31 to Shree Janmabhumi Teertha Kshetra.

"The Ram Mandir consecration is undoubtedly one of the most momentous occasions in our history. To mark this occasion, Dabur, as a home-grown Indian brand, has committed to donate a portion of the profits generated from the sale of our products from January 17 until January 31 to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra," said Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra.

Food FMCG company Adani Wilmar plans to distribute jalebis, organise a grand-scale bhog event, and implement below-the-line (BTL) activities to capture the attention of devotees in Ayodhya. Additionally, the company is leveraging television sponsorship during the Shrimad Ramayana broadcast, coinciding with the celebrations at Ayodhya.

"The consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a momentous occasion for every Indian. In keeping with Fortune’s brand sentiment, we are proud to be a part of this celebration, as this historical event is akin to a festival that celebrates the essence of being Indian," said Adani Wilmar, MD and CEO, Anghsu Mallick.

Conglomerate ITC has associated with Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, with its Agarbatti brand Mangaldeep donating dhoop for six months and providing various support items for the temple and devotees. Leading FMEG product makers, Havells and RAK Ceramics, have also announced their participation in the Ram Mandir project.

"For us at Mangaldeep, it is indeed an honour to be a part of this historic and sacred event. Our mission is to serve as the enablers of devotion in temples as well as at devotees’ homes. We are fully committed to ensuring a harmonious and enriching experience for all those participating in the festivities of the Ayodhya Lord Ram Temple," said Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, ITC’s Agarbatti Business.

Ride-hailing app Uber has initiated operations in Ayodhya by introducing EV autos in the temple city, with plans to expand to UberGo and Intercity Uber Rides.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony commenced on January 16 and will continue until January 22.

(With PTI inputs)

