Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 crores to four-month-old grandson in Infosys

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy gifted shares worth Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty. In an exchange filing, it was revealed that Ekagrah acquired 1.5 lakh shares or 0.04 per cent stake in the company. The gift was handed in an off-the-market transaction on Friday.

Now, Murthy's shares have dropped to 0.36 per cent from 0.40 per cent. Murthy became a grandparent after son Rohan and his wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy. Ekagrah is the third grandchild of the Murthy's after their daughter Akshata Murty's two daughters.

The baby was named Ekagrah, a Sanskrit word that means unwavering focus and determination. The family was reportedly inspired by Arjuna's “ekagrah” in the Mahabharata.

Meanwhile, Sudha Murty holds a 0.83 per cent stake in IT bellwether Infosys which at current prices is worth close to Rs 5,600 crore. According to the latest shareholding filed by Infosys with the BSE, she holds 3.45 crore shares of the company.

At the last closing price of Rs 1,616.95 on the BSE, Murty's holding in Infosys is currently worth Rs 5,586.66 crore.

