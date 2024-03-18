Follow us on Image Source : FILE TCS offers Rs 40,000 incentives for rapid hiring, requires 6-month continuity

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has rolled out the 'Quick Joiner Incentive Plan' under which the company offers candidates an additional Rs 40,000 for senior roles with the concern that they join within a month.

Interestingly, if the employee leaves the job within six months the amount becomes recoverable. The move is a testament to the company's urgent need to hire senior-level employees.

Earlier, the company ruled out cutting down on hiring, saying it has no plans of doing so but it may have to pace hiring according to the evolving demand scenario. TCS is the largest Indian software exporter in terms of headcount, revenue and profit. TCS employs more than 6 lakh people.

For the quarter, TCS reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net profit for the seasonally-weak quarter at Rs 11,735 crore, driven by a massive growth in the home-market but a 3 per cent degrowth in its largest market US from where it nets over two-thirds of its income.

"As we are already seeing some green-shoots in the economy we need more people for more work. In fact, we have no plans to reduce our hiring plans and will continue to hire the same way as we have been doing. Probably we will have to change the hiring phase, but no cutting down on our hiring plans, for sure," TCS chief executive K Krithivasan said in a Nasscom session.

ALSO READ | Tata Group surpasses Rs 30 lakh crore market cap amid rally in TCS, Tata Motors

ALSO READ | Leopard spotted near TCS and Infosys campuses in Indore; rescue operations underway