Tata Group surpasses Rs 30 lakh crore market cap amid rally in TCS, Tata Motors

The Tata Group, consisting of 18 companies, has surpassed a market capitalization of Rs 30 lakh crore, driven by a significant rally in TCS and Tata Motors.

Tata Consultancy Services alone contributes more than half of the group's market value, reaching the milestone of Rs 15 lakh crore in market capitalization for the first time. This surge was fueled by a recent deal where the IT firm signed an agreement to revamp Europe Assistance's IT operating model using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In the market-cap rankings, the Reliance Group holds the second position at Rs 21.60 lakh crore, followed by the Adani Group in third place with a combined market value of Rs 15.54 lakh crore. Tata Motors and Titan both boast market values exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore as of Tuesday. Tata Motors' shares have reached an all-time high following strong financial performance in the quarter ending December.

Analysts have praised Tata Motors for its ongoing improvements in JLR, the PV and CV businesses, and the reduction of net automotive debt, leading to a nearly 19 per cent increase in its shares year-to-date. On the other hand, Titan has faced challenges this year, with its shares declining by 3.2 per cent.

Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Consumer Products, and Trent each contribute over Rs 1 lakh crore to the group's market capitalization. Additionally, the newly listed Tata Technologies has a market capitalization of approximately Rs 46,000 crore.