Viksit Bharat, no tax change, 2 cr houses, Lakshadweep: Highlights of Modi Govt's last Budget before elections

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the last budget of the Modi government 2.0 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May this year. Announcing the budget, Sitharaman said that the government looks forward for a Viksit Bharat, investing in islands including Lakshadweep, building more houses for poor, improving railways, focusing in solar power among other initiatives. In the last 10 years, the government has targeted each and every household and individual through housing for all, 'har ghar jal', electricity for all, cooking gas for all, bank accounts and financial services for all, she said. The Finance Minister, however, added, "In the full budget in July, our Government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat."

The Indian economy has witnessed profound positive transformation in the last 10 years. The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism.

In the second term, our government doubled down on its responsibilities to build a prosperous country with comprehensive development of all people and all regions. Our government strengthened its mantra to 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas'," she said while presenting the interim budget 2024 in Lok Sabha.

Our development philosophy covered all elements including social inclusivity, and geographical inclusivity through development of all regions. With the whole of nation approach of 'sabka prayas', the country overcame once in a century pandemic and took long strides towards atma nirbhar Bharat committed to panch pran and laid a solid foundation for the amrit kal," Sitharaman said.

As a result, our young country has high aspiration, pride in its presence and hope and confidence in a bright future. We expect our government, based on its stupendous work, will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate “

Our humane and inclusive approach to development is a mark and delebrate departure from earlier approach of provisioning up to village level. In the last 10 years, we have targeted each and every household and individual through housing for all, har ghar jal, electricity for all, cooking gas for all, bank accounts and financial services for all, in record time," the Finance Minister said.

No change in tax regime, announces Finance Minister

The government has not made any changes in the income tax slabs. Sitharaman said she proposes to retain the same tax rates for direct and indirect taxes including import duties.

Focus on aviation sector

Sitharaman said that the expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously.

"A total of 517 new routes are carrying 1.3 crore passengers. Indian carriers have proactively placed orders for over 1,000 new aircraft. Expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously," she said.

Govt to invest in islands including Lakshadweep

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that to address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep.

Govt proposes to bring comprehensive programme for supporting dairy farmers

A comprehensive programme for supporting dairy farmers will be formulated. Efforts are already on control foot and mouth disease. India is the world's largest milk producer, but with a low productivity of milch animals, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

