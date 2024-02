Follow us on Image Source : PTI Budget 2024 Tax Slabs: No change in tax regime even this year, check details

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that there will be no change in the existing tax slab regime.

"I propose to retain the same tax rates for direct and indirect taxes including import duties," Sitharaman added.

Sitharaman announced that the government proposes to withdraw tax demand of up to Rs 25,000 up to 2009-10, to benefit 1 crore taxpayers

More details awaited