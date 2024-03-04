How can senior citizens lodge complaints regarding pension-related issues? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Central government pensioners encountering persistent issues with their pension, despite repeated complaints to both the bank and relevant government departments, can also lodge their complaints through www.pensionersportal.gov.in. This platform enables pensioners to escalate their grievances to senior officials within the respective department, particularly when responses so far have been unsatisfactory or when they are unsure whom to approach regarding pension-related concerns.

When utilising the portal to file a complaint, it's essential to have your Pension Payment Order (PPO) number readily available. This ensures prompt attention from the government regarding your grievance.

Follow the outlined steps below to lodge your pension-related complaint:

1. Go to the website, www.pensionersportal.gov.in and click on 'Grievance'

2. Choose the option 'Pension Grievance Redress System' and click on it to read the details.

If you have any grievance in pension matters you may take it up with your Head of Office, the pension sanctioning authority or the pension disbursing authority, as the case may be.

If considered necessary, you may also approach the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, Lok Nayak Bhawan (3rd Floor), Khan Maket, New Delhi-110003, which is the nodal Department for looking into the grievances and problems of pensioners or Secretary (PG), Directorate of Public Grievances, Cabinet Secretariat, Sardar Patel Bhawan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001.

For prompt attention, all your correspondence should contain the following essential details, so that past records can be easily linked.

(a) Name

(b) Full address

(c) Office from which retired (name of the office may be indicated in full)

(d) Post held at the time of retirement (and scale of pay)

(e) The particulars of the Accounts Officer who issued the PPO

(f)The particulars of the Pension Disbursing Authority, and

(g) PPO number / or a photocopy of the PPO

Panel to review pension system for govt employees

Last year in April, Union Finance Ministry set up a committee under Finance Secretary TV Somanathan to review the pension system for government employees. The committee would suggest whether in the light of the existing framework and structure of the National Pension System (NPS), as applicable to government employees, any changes therein are warranted.

As per its terms of reference, the committee would suggest measures to modify the same with a view to improving upon the pensionary benefits of government employees covered under the NPS, keeping in view the fiscal implications and impact on overall budgetary space, so that fiscal prudence is maintained to protect the common citizens. The committee, to be chaired by Somanathan, would have a Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Special Secretary in the Department of Expenditure and Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) as members.

