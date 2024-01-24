Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed on these days this week, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bank

Banks are set for a three-day long weekend starting this Friday, with a total of 16 holidays allocated to banks in January 2024, including the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and other regional holidays. The list of bank holidays is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is determined by factors such as national or state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.

In Uttar Pradesh (UP), banks will be closed for four days starting January 25 for Hazrat Ali's birthday. Therefore, individuals are advised to complete any necessary banking transactions on January 24.

Here are the bank holidays for this week:

January 25 (Thursday): Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali - Banks are closed in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh.

January 26 (Friday): Republic Day - Banks are closed nationwide.

January 27 (Fourth Saturday): Banks are closed.

January 28 (Sunday): Banks are closed.

Republic Day, falling on a Friday this year, results in a long weekend for banks as it is followed by the fourth Saturday and Sundays. While physical bank branches may be closed on these holidays, online banking facilities will still be available. Customers can use mobile banking for various transactions. However, for any documentation work, it's advisable to plan accordingly based on the list of holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided the list of bank holidays for 2024 on its official website.