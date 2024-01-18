Akasa Air places order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for global expansion

Budget carrier Akasa Air announced plans to acquire 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes, signalling its strategic expansion in both domestic and international operations within India's thriving aviation market. The announcement was made at the "Wings India" event in Hyderabad, highlighting the airline's commitment to growth.

This marks the first major order for Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner programme since a recent incident involving a mid-air cabin panel blowout, adding an extra layer of importance and scrutiny to the deal. However, uncertainty remains regarding whether Akasa's order includes the MAX 9 version, which has faced restrictions following the Alaska Airlines cabin panel incident. It's noteworthy that Indian airlines currently do not operate the 737 Max 9 aircraft.

The Wings India event, attracting key players in the aviation industry, serves as a platform for planemakers, airlines, and government representatives. This collective focus on the aviation sector underscores its resilience and adaptability, especially with an increased emphasis on international routes.

Akasa Air's decision to place a substantial order for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft aligns with the broader global trend of airlines gearing up for a resurgence in air travel. The industry is strategically positioning itself to meet the growing demand for both domestic and international flights as global travel gradually recovers.

