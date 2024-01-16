In-flight heroics: Kochi doctor's swift actions save breathless passenger on Akasa Air, earns internet praise

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A plane from Akasa Air prepares for takeoff.

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Kochi to Mumbai, emerged as a hero after saving the life of a fellow traveller facing respiratory distress. The incident, which took place on the night of January 14, showcased the doctor's quick thinking and medical expertise, earning widespread appreciation on the internet.

A mid-air medical crisis unfolds

Dr. Philips narrated the events, explaining that he initially tried to rest during the flight but was compelled to act when a co-passenger experienced breathing difficulties. Assisting the air hostess with an emergency nebulizer, he noticed the man's condition worsening. Concerned, Dr. Philips took charge, utilising his stethoscope to identify a severe condition known as pleural effusion, indicating fluid accumulation in the lungs.

Critical diagnosis and timely treatment

Further investigation revealed the passenger's high blood pressure, reaching alarming levels of 280/160. Realising the severity of the situation and with limited resources on the plane, Dr. Philips administered a frusemide injection into the patient's buttock muscles. The doctor acknowledged the challenges faced during the turbulent flight but praised the supportive crew of Akasa Air for providing necessary oxygen and assistance.

Crucial role of Akasa Aircrew

Dr. Philips expressed gratitude to the Akasa Aircrew, Dhanya, Zargaam, Arnav, and Kiritika in the cabin, and Munish & Neha from the flight deck, for their swift response and cooperation. Their collective efforts contributed significantly to maintaining the passenger's vital signs until the plane landed.

Post-landing updates and online praise

The passenger received prompt medical attention upon landing, and Dr. Philips informed the family about the situation. The next day, the family shared positive news of the patient's recovery, emphasising the doctor's instrumental role. Akasa Air also expressed gratitude, acknowledging Dr. Philips as a crucial part of their team.

Internet applauds Dr. Philips

Dr. Philips' post detailing the mid-air medical intervention gained widespread attention online, with users praising his quick response and life-saving actions. The internet community commended Dr. Abby Philips for embodying the true spirit of care and compassion in a critical situation.

