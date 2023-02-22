Adani Group ports working very well, hope they succeed in more projects in Israel, says Israeli envoy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Wednesday said that ports are the core business of Adani Group and he sees that they are working very well. The envoy mentioned Adani Group is looking for more projects in Israel and he hopes that they succeed in it.

"We have about 80 joint ventures with Indian companies including TATA, Kalyani, BHEL... ports are the core business of Adani Group. I see ports working very well. Adani Group is looking for more projects in Israel and I hope they succeed," Naor Gilon said.

