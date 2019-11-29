Zurich Airport wins bid to build Jewar Airport in Greater Noida

Representational Image

Zurich Airport has won the bid to Jewar Airport in Greater Noida, billed to be the biggest airport in India upon completion. The Switzerland-headquartered company -- Zurich Airport International AG -- made the highest per passenger bid for the airport, outbidding competitors Delhi International Airport Limited, Adani Enterprises, and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited.

The other three developers bidding for the upcoming greenfield airport were Delhi International Airport Limited, Adani Enterprises Limited and the Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited. The global tender for the airport was floated on May 30 by the NIA, the nodal agency notified by Uttar Pradesh government for managing the project.

The airport, the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectare. It will cost an estimated Rs 29,560 core. The airport is touted to have six runways, the most in India.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and cost Rs 4,588 crore as it is expected to be completed by 2023.

ALSO READ | Jewar airport: 75 per cent land acquired for phase 1

ALSO READ | Noida administration, private partners plan 92-acre forest in Jewar, MoU inked