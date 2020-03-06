Image Source : PTI/FILE Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly and 30 days is the outer limit. The decision of imposing a moratorium on Yes Bank was taken at a "larger level", not at the individual entity level with the aim to ensure the safety of the financial system, said the RBI governor.

While addressing media, Das said, "The 30 days which we have given is the outer limit, you will see very swift action from the RBI to put in place a scheme to revive."

He further said, "A market-based resolution of the problem, a bank laid, investor laid resolution of the problem is always preferable. You have to give time to the bank, management to take the steps they need to take and they tried, RBI intervened when we found it was not working out."

