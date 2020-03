Image Source : FILE Ola to charge toll fees at New Delhi Railway Station

Ride-hailing platform Ola on Thursday announced a separate toll fee apart from the cab fare for its riders at New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate. Ola in a statement said, "Customers entering or exiting New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate will have to pay separate toll fee apart from the cab fare".

