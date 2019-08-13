Jammu & Kashmir: First ever Global Investors Summit to be held in October

Image Source : AP Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors' Summit

In a sign of changing times, Terror-hit Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host its first-ever global summit. Principal Secretary (Commerce and Industry) of Jammu and Kashmir NK Chaudhary said that a Global Investors Summit will be held between October 12 and 14. The inaugural session of the summit will be held in Srinagar on October 12.



After Article 370 was scrapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to industries and businesses to invest in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure development in the state that has been hit by terrorism and violence. During his address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi recalled days when shooting of Hindi movies used to take place in Jammu and Kashmir. The trend abated after terrorist activities engulfed the state in late 80s. In his speech, PM Modi had appealed Hindi and southern Indian film industries to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Global Investors Summit can be a great new step in that direction. For years, successive governments have avoided holding major events in Jammu and Kashmir fearing security situation. There will be security concerns for the recently announced summit as well. However, the successful organisation of such an investor summit can send a positive message and help in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh's development.

