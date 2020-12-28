Image Source : INDIA TV ITR Filing: How to file Income Tax Return with SBI's free facility

The deadline to file tax returns is just a few days away. If you are an SBI customer and yet to file your income tax return, you can do so for free. The State Bank of India is offering a new facility to its users to file their income tax return (ITR) for free through the YONO app. "File your income tax return with Tax2win on YONO for free," the SBI had said. However, the customers will have to spend at least Rs 199 to avail the chartered accountant-assisted tax filling facility.

How to file your ITR via YONO app

Step 1: Visit the YONO SBI app and log in

Step 2: Click on 'Shop and Order' and proceed to 'Tax and Investment'

Step 3: Click on Tax2win for more details

Step 4: You will have to pay Rs 199 for the CA-assisted service

In case you face any difficulty while availing the facility, you can call +91 9660-99-66-55 or send an email to support@tax2win.in. Individuals can also file income tax directly on the Income Tax Department website. Users will have to enter details like user ID, PAN, password, date of birth during the e-filing process.

The deadline to file income tax returns by individual taxpayers for FY2019-20 will end on December 31, 2020, while the same for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited is January 31, 2021. The due date has been extended from July 31 and October 31, 2020, respectively in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Income Tax Department, over 4.15 crore taxpayers have already filed their income tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2020-21 (FY2019-20) till December 26.

READ MORE: Over 4.15 crore ITRs for fiscal 2019-20 filed till Dec 26

READ MORE: Mandatory 1% GST liability from January 1: Who all will have to pay? Here's your cheat sheet

Latest Business News