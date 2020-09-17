Indian Railways modernisation will bring paradigm shift, win-win situation for everyone: Niti Aayog

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Niti Aayog on modernisation of Indian Railways.

National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) CEO Amitabh Kant on government objective to modernise and improve passengers expeirence on Indian Railways said the modernisation of Indian Railways is a win-win situation for everyone. Quality train services, new technology and value-added service will enhance user experience. As a consequence, this will enhance competition and radically change India over time.

Further speaking on the issue, Kant said, "The modernization of Railways will bring a paradigm shift, as it will help re-write the growth story of India. This is an excellent opportunity to tap into the potential of massive unmet demand in the passenger business, through premium passenger services."

"It brings first of its kind initiative in country where private entities will source and operate modern technology trains for undertaking passenger business, using Indian Railways' infrastructure. This creates a win-win situation for Indian Railways as well as investors, by tapping into the potential of huge unmet demand in passenger business," Kant said while speaking on Public-Private Partnership in passenger train operations.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Railways will provide safe, swift, punctual and cost-effective solutions to the customers and for this there is a need for partners.

A littlem more than a week ago, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, "We want to provide safe, swift, punctual, and cost-effective solutions to our customers. For that, I am open to ideas from the partners. Atmanirbhar Railway needs Atmanirbhar partners."

The Minister said we are looking at the mindset of the Railways, we are looking at what needs to change. Railways have embarked on engaging more with technology, trying and leveraging public-private partnerships to make the overall effort to invest over half a trillion dollars in making Indian Railways truly world-class, truly safe to travel with, comfortable and efficient, said Goyal.

Hailing the work done by the railways in the past one year, he said that nearly 4,000 unmanned level crossings have been eliminated in one year. In August, freight trains ran about 94 per cent faster than in August 2019.

