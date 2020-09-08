Piyush Goyal shares video of world's tallest under-construction pier bridge in Manipur

Image Source : RAILWAYS MINISTER PIYUSH GOYAL TWITTER Indian Railways constructing world's tallet pier bridge in Manipur.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has shared the video of world's tallest pier bridge that the Indian Railways is constructing in Manipur. The Railways Minister said the world's tallest pier bridge is being constructed across river Ijai in Manipur. The height of the bridge will break the record of 139-metre pier of Mala in Rijeka Viaduct, Montenegro in Europe. Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal said the word 'impossible' is not in Indian Railways' dictionary! Indian Railways is constructing the world’s tallest pier bridge across river Ijai in Manipur, in its effort to transform the Northeast through seamless rail connectivity.

The bridge will be on 111-km long Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal new broadgage line.

new broadgage line. World's tallest bridge, being constructed by the Indian Railways, will have a pier height of 141 metres .

. The height will break the record of 139-metre pier of Mala in Rijeka Viaduct , Montenegro in Europe.

, Montenegro in Europe. The new bridge will be 703 metres long.

Indian Railways is constructing the world’s tallest pier bridge across river Ijai in Manipur, in its effort to transform the Northeast through seamless rail connectivity. pic.twitter.com/xohUzZFfk8 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 7, 2020

Piers of the bridge are being constructed using hydraulic augers technique .

. The BG line project in total will have 45 tunnels .

. Out of the 45-tunnels, tunnel no 12 will be the longest tunnel of 10.28 km .

. This will also be the longest tunnel in the northeast.

