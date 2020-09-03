Kashmir's first glass-roofed AC train trial run conducted, may put to service soon

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kashmir glass-roofed AC train trial run conducted.

Kashmir may soon get its first glass-roofed AC train into service after the trial run of vista-dome coach train was held on August 31 (Monday). The trial run of the luxury train was held between Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu. The trial was conducted ahead of a documentary shooting to showcase the beauty of the Kashmir rail link on the 137-km long stretch in days to come.

The Indian Railways conducted the trial run of Kashmir's first glass-roofed train after J&K administration asked the northern Railways to run vista-dome coach train for four days. The train was run with 1 locomotive and 2 glass-roofed coaches.

There were two trial runs that were conducted. The first was done in the morning between Baramulla and Banihal on August 31 and the other was between Budgam and Baramulla in the afternoon.

According to UNI, an official letter issued to officials read, "The LG has directed to run the vistadome rake (coach) on Banihal-Baramulla section for a film crew to make a documentary on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project."

