ALERT! HDFC Bank's Net Banking, app down for 2nd day due to ‘technical glitch’; services disrupted

Almost after more than 20 hours, HDFC Bank customers continue to face a lot of issues in accessing online banking services or mobile banking app on Tuesday. The bank customers were unable to use the bank’s mobile app and the net banking facility for the second day in a row due to a ‘technical glitch’.

The bank services have remained out of bounds for most since at least 10 AM Monday. Social media erupted as the bank’s customer care failed to resolve the queries of the patrons.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” said HDFC Bank in a tweet.

However, the bank has not yet given any timeline to resolve the "technical glitch".

Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. (1/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

Customers trying to login net banking on HDFC Bank website are seeing the following prompt: “Dear user, The Netbanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.” There’s also a “retry” link following the prompt.

@HDFCBank_Cares this is happening all day now I am frustrated and my business will down due to you because the party who send me goods now delayed the goods pic.twitter.com/5ddisbIoAE — ahir jayesh m (@ahirjayesh) December 2, 2019

@HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank Wht d hell is this? Since morning your netbanking is showing this error. I need to pay my bills. on the 2nd day of month your system goes down for whole day and you guys dont even inform your customers. #hdfc pic.twitter.com/zGrV3KgRDT — Shakti Sharma (@shaktishaarma) December 2, 2019

The long shut down of banking services would be a loss of face for India’s largest private bank.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that this is not the first time HDFC Bank customers are facing these issues in accessing banking services. Earlier also HDFC Bank had suffered a similar outage with its mobile banking application. Due to the non-functioning of the mobile app and net banking, HDFC Bank customers are queuing at the branch to transfer funds.

HDFC Bank has 4.5 crore customers and at least half of them use its digital channels.

ALSO READ: Online banking fraud alert: HDFC says fraudsters stealing money via UPI banking; all you need to know