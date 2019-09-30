HDFC Festive Treats: Are you HDFC Bank customer? Then here's Diwali dhamaka offer for you

Image Source : HDFC Festive Treats: Attention customers! Enjoy big discount on credit cards, auto, home loans and more

HDFC Festive Treats Dhamaka: Are you HDFC customer? Then here is good news for you ahead of Diwali festival season. HDFC Bank on September 30 launched ‘Festive Treats’, a month-long extravaganza India's largest financial services dhamaka. Under which customers will get special offers on all banking products from loans to bank accounts, as well as major discounts on over 1000+ brands.

In the HDFC Bank Festive Treats offer there are discounts on personal, auto, home loans, shopping and more to choose from. The Bank’s network of over 5,000 branches will also be transformed into financial supermarkets, where customers can walk in and speak to staff on queries and avail of the offers. In addition to branches, customers can also avail of the offers from digital platforms such as the website, PayZapp and SmartBuy.

The festive offers will be available across the entire spectrum of financial solutions for retail consumers as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, gift vouchers and more benefits.

HDFC Bank has tied up with over 1000 plus retail brands to offer discounts, cashback and extra reward points on both in-store and online purchases. There will be national offers on major brands as well as hyperlocal offers from the neighbourhood shops. Leading retail and consumer brands like Reliance Digital, Samsung, LG, Apple, Yatra, OYO, Lifestyle, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Hamleys, HP, Big Basket are a few big names that will offer up to 10 per cent off on various products and services. From a small businessman looking to avail of a loan, to a family looking to purchase a new television; Festive Treats will make it happen.

While there are a vast number of offers available through the Festive Treats Campaign, here are a few illustrative benefits:

On iPhone 11, HDFC Bank Customers buying online using its SmartBuy platform can avail of 10X reward points or avail cashback upto Rs 7000 on iPhone 11 purchase through HDFC bank credit /debit cards at the offline stores.

A shopper using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card to buy consumer electronics can avail of attractive cash-backs and convert their purchases into a no extra cost EMI on leading brands.

The Bank is offering 50 per cent off on the processing fees of business loans to small business enterprises. This translates into a saving of about Rs. 45,000 on processing fees on a business loan of over Rs. 50 Lakh.

Customers using HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Debit Cards during the Festive Treats campaign are entered into a lucky draw and have a chance to win a iPhone 11 every hour. One lucky winner will also get a Mercedes car as a bumper prize.

For complete information on the ‘Festive Treats’ campaign, visit: https://www.hdfcbank.com/htdocs/common/festive-treats/index.html