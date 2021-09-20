Gold Price Today: Gold rises marginally; silver jumps Rs 98

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold rises Rs 14; silver jumps Rs 98

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 14 to Rs 45,080 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,066 per 10 gram. Silver prices also gained by Rs 98 to Rs 58,890 per kilogram from Rs 58,792 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 34 paise to 73.82 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was marginally lower at USD 1,753 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.47 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at $1,753 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

