Monday, September 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Gold Price Today: Gold rises marginally; silver jumps Rs 98

Gold Price Today: Gold rises marginally; silver jumps Rs 98

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 14 to Rs 45,080 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. 

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2021 16:25 IST
Gold Price
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI

Gold rises Rs 14; silver jumps Rs 98

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 14 to Rs 45,080 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,066 per 10 gram. Silver prices also gained by Rs 98 to Rs 58,890 per kilogram from Rs 58,792 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 34 paise to 73.82 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was marginally lower at USD 1,753 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.47 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at $1,753 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. 

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Swiggy, Zomato to collect 5% GST on deliveries, food not to get dearer

ALSO READ: Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linkage extended by 6 months till March 2022

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News