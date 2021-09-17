Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linkage extended by 6 months till March 2022

The government on Friday announced extension of the deadline to link PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar by six months till March 2022. The time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income-tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from Sept 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in an order on Friday.

The due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the Income-tax Act has also been extended from Sept 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Further, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of the order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has also been extended to March 31, 2022, it said.

