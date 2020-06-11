Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, diesel price hiked for 5th day in a row. Check revised rates

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Fuel Price Today: Petrol, diesel price hiked for 5th day in a row. Check revised rates

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Thursday for the fifth consecutive day since state-owned oil companies returned to the normal practice of daily reviews after coronavirus lockdown. With effect from 6 am, the price of both petrol and diesel went up by 60 paise a litre each today. During the last five days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹2.74 a litre and that of diesel by ₹2.83 a litre in New Delhi.

The price of petrol was revised to Rs 74 per litre in Delhi from Rs 73.40 per litre, the diesel rate was increased to Rs 72.22 per litre from Rs 71.62 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In last four hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.23.

Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today

City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 74.00 ₹ 73.40 Kolkata ₹ 75.94 ₹ 75.36 Mumbai ₹ 80.98 ₹ 80.40 Chennai ₹ 77.96 ₹ 77.43 Gurgaon ₹ 73.32 ₹ 72.71 Noida ₹ 76.13 ₹ 75.69 Bangalore ₹ 76.39 ₹ 75.77 Bhubaneswar ₹ 74.50 ₹ 74.08 Chandigarh ₹ 71.25 ₹ 70.67 Hyderabad ₹ 76.82 ₹ 76.20 Jaipur ₹ 81.45 ₹ 80.25 Lucknow ₹ 76.05 ₹ 75.59 Patna ₹ 78.45 ₹ 77.68 Trivandrum ₹ 75.72 ₹ 75.12

Diesel Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today

City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 72.22 ₹ 71.62 Kolkata ₹ 68.17 ₹ 67.63 Mumbai ₹ 70.92 ₹ 70.35 Chennai ₹ 70.64 ₹ 70.13 Gurgaon ₹ 65.36 ₹ 64.75 Noida ₹ 66.13 ₹ 65.68 Bangalore ₹ 68.66 ₹ 68.09 Bhubaneswar ₹ 70.52 ₹ 70.11 Chandigarh ₹ 64.56 ₹ 64.02 Hyderabad ₹ 70.59 ₹ 70.00 Jaipur ₹ 73.80 ₹ 72.69 Lucknow ₹ 66.06 ₹ 65.60 Patna ₹ 71.09 ₹ 70.31 Trivandrum ₹ 69.85 ₹ 69.28

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the fifth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. In five hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.83.

