After 'Fair & Lovely', now L'Oreal to drop words like 'Whitening' and 'Fair' from its cosmetic range

Image Source : L'OREAL OFFICIAL WEBSITE L'Oreal to drop words like 'Whitening' and 'Fair' from its cosmetic range

After Hindustan Unilever's move to rename 'Fair & Lovely', now the world's biggest cosmetics company, L'Oreal has decided to drop words like 'whitening', 'fair' and 'light' from its range of skin products. This decision comes a day after Unilever made an announcement to rebrand the skin cream, in the face of growing social media criticism.

A spokesperson for the beauty care company said on Friday, "L'Oreal Group acknowledges the legitimate concerns about the terms used to describe skin even-ing products, and has therefore decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightning from all its skin even-ing products."

Last week, Johnson & Johnson announced its exit from the fairness cream market, that was well received by the people for breaking stereotypes and making a move to end the long-run prejudice. The skin whitening creams are being widely sold in many Asian, African, and Caribbean countries where fair skin is often considered desirable.

These announcements have come in the background of anti-racism protest going on around the world, following the killing of an African-American, George Floyd, by US police last month.

