Coronavirus: Air India to suspend flights to Europe, UK from March 19

Air India on Tuesday announced temporary suspension of its entire services to Europe and the UK from March 19. The decision to suspend air services to the UK and the European Union member countries was taken in the wake of travel and visa restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, Air India said in a tweet.

The airline flies to London and Brimingham in the UK, and Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Madrid, Vienna, Stockholm and Copenhagen in Europe.

Services to Milan, Rome and Madrid was temporarily suspended earlier.

"All pax travelling to UK & Europe, may kindly note that in view of DGCA instructions regarding travel and visa restrictions related to #COVID2019, all flights to/ from UK & Europe will operate only till March 18, 2020 & will remain suspended from 19th to 31st March, 2020, " Air India said in a tweet.