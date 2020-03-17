Tuesday, March 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Coronavirus: Air India to suspend flights to Europe, UK from March 19

Coronavirus: Air India to suspend flights to Europe, UK from March 19

Air India on Tuesday announced temporary suspension of its entire services to Europe and the UK from March 19. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 17, 2020 20:21 IST
Coronavirus: Air India to suspend flights to Europe, UK

Coronavirus: Air India to suspend flights to Europe, UK from March 19

Air India on Tuesday announced temporary suspension of its entire services to Europe and the UK from March 19. The decision to suspend air services to the UK and the European Union member countries was taken in the wake of travel and visa restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, Air India said in a tweet.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The airline flies to London and Brimingham in the UK, and Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Madrid, Vienna, Stockholm and Copenhagen in Europe.

Services to Milan, Rome and Madrid was temporarily suspended earlier.

"All pax travelling to UK & Europe, may kindly note that in view of DGCA instructions regarding travel and visa restrictions related to #COVID2019, all flights to/ from UK & Europe will operate only till March 18, 2020 & will remain suspended from 19th to 31st March, 2020, " Air India said in a tweet.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X