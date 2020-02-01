Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman announces more Tejas-like trains

Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that more Tejas Express-style trains will be put into service by Indian Railways on key tourism routes. Tejas Express is a more premium version of the Shatabdi-style AC Chair Car trains.

New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2020 12:40 IST
Railway Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that more Tejas Express-style trains will be put into service by Indian Railways on key tourism routes.  Tejas Express is a more premium version of the Shatabdi-style AC Chair Car trains. 

FM Nirmal Sitharaman said Chennai Bengaluru express will be started soon and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be completed by 2023.

She also said 1,150 trains will run under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, also four stations will be redeveloped with the help of the private sector.

Besides, the minister said a proposal for setting up large solar power capacity alongside rail track is under consideration.

