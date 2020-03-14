Image Source : AP Apple shuts down all stores outside Greater China till March 27 to reduce rise of coronavirus spread

California based tech giant Apple has decided to shut down all its stores outside of Greater China till March 27 to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, a sickness caused by a mysterious new strain of coronavirus. In an official statement, Apple said, "We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers."

Apple, however, notified that their online stores will be available for service throughout this period.

"Though the rate of infections has dramatically declined, we know COVID-19’s effects are still being strongly felt," the statement read.

"In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China. That means team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on-site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space. Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks"

Earlier, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in the United States over the fast-spreading coronavirus. Coronavirus has killed over 5,400 people worldwide while another 1,46,000 people have been infected.

In India, 85 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed out of which 2 people have died.