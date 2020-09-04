Your next order with Amazon could be delivered through a drone

Image Source : AP Amazon drone delivery: Amazon may deliver your next order through a drone

Lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has brought more people closer to the online shopping fever and now, Amazon will soon deliver your orders through drones. On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration granted Amazon the approval to deliver customers' orders through drones. According to a statement by Amazon, the approval to order delivery through drones is an 'important step'. However, we are still testing the drones, the company said. The company did not comment on when the order deliveries through drones were to begin.

Earlier in 2013, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, in a TV interview had said drones would soon be making order deliveries to the customers. The plan would take approximately 5 years from now, Jeff Bezos had said.

Various media reports had also stated Amazon had long been working on drone delivery. However, some regulatory hurdles had been posing numerous challenges before the online shopping giant.

Even last year, some self-piloting drones were unveiled by Amazon, following which an Amazon executive had said order deliveries would begin in a few months. These drones, unveiled by Amazon, were fully electric in nature.

Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos in July 1994. At that time, Bezos chose Seattle because of technical talent as Microsoft is located there.

The organization went public in May 1997.

Further, Amazon began the sale of music and videos in 1998, at which time it began operations internationally by acquiring online sellers of books in the United Kingdom and Germany.

