Almost 50% BSNL, 75% MTNL employees opt for voluntary retirement scheme

Opting for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), almost 93,000 BSNL, MTNL employees will put an end to their services in the state-run telecom companies, a move that may affect companies operations across the country.

Over 4,500 BSNL employees to retire alone in Kerala

In Kerala state alone, 4,589 BSNL employees will be observing their last working day, cutting the strength of employees in the state to 4711, almost half.

78,569, almost half of BSNL employees and close to 80% MTNL employees had opted for VRS​

Back in December 2019, more than 50% BSNL, over 80% MTNL employees had have opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme.

VRS to cut down state-run telcos expenditure

The move will cut down operational cost for both the state-run telecom companies to Rs 650 crore which currently stands at around Rs 13,000 crore.

153,000 employees in BSNL, 18,000 in MTNL

There are a total of 153,000 employees in BSNL while 18,000 are there in MTNL. After opting for VRS, BSNL will be left with almost 50% of its employee force while MTNL with 25% of its working force.

14,378 MTNL employees opted for VRSSpeaking on

VRS, MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar had said, "14,378 employees have opted for VRS against target of 13,650 employees. This will reduce our annual salary bill from Rs 2,272 crore to Rs 500 crore. Now we are left with 4,430 employees which is sufficient to run our business."

BSNL from 2008 to 2010 had registered a profit of Rs 10,000 crores

A union leader of the BSNL said that even with its full strength of employees, BSNL from 2008 to 2010 had registered a profit of Rs 10,000 crores.

VRS not going to affect operations

A top official of the BSNL had said VRS is not going to affect the daily operations of BSNL and there will be no issues for the customers at all. However, customers seem to be apprehensive.

"Ever since VRS was announced, the service quality in the BSNL services has dropped considerably. It's been a week since our landline has stopped working. Despite numerous complaints, nothing has happened," said a concerned BSNL landline subscriber.

The PSUs had set December 3 as last date for employees to opt for VRS.

