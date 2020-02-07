Alcohol in Goa to go costly from April 1 as govt hikes excise duty

A representative image of a beach in Goa

Alcohol is all set to get expensive by 20 to 50 per cent in the state of Goa from April 1, chief minister Pramod Sawant announced in the assembly on Thursday as he presented his maiden state budget. Sawant explained the rise in excise duties and fees paid by alcohol sellers was the reason by the state government’s decision.

Reportedly, alcohol prices in Goa would continue to beat those in other states despite the proposed hike.

“We have increased tax rate very slightly to make sure the burden on the common man does not increase. Excise duties, fees, stamp duty, court fees – all have been increased slightly in this Budget. Land rates have been revised too,” the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in media, after he made the budget announcement on Thursday.

According to an estimate, the hike in alcohol excise duty could result in Rs 100 crore windfall for the state government, which is 25 per cent more than the revenues earned last year.