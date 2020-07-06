How to link Aadhaar to Ration Card: A step-by-step guide

Image Source : INDIA TV Link Aadhaar to Ration Card: Step-by-step guide

Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking: If you have not linked your ration card with the Aadhaar card yet, it will not stop you from getting food grains you are eligible for under the PDS. The central government recently extended the deadline of linking Aadhaar card with a ration card till September 30, 2020. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution clarified that no ration card of the beneficiaries under Public Distribution System will be cancelled or name of the beneficiaries be deleted on the ground of not possessing an Aadhaar number.

Here're the simple steps to link your ration card with Aadhaar through online and offline modes.

Link Aadhar to Ration Card – Online

Follow the below-mentioned steps to link aadhar with ration card through online mode:

Visit the official web portal of Aadhar Card – UIDAI webpage

Click on the ‘Start Now’ option

Proceed further and enter your address details – district and state.

Select the benefit type as ‘Ration Card’ from the available options Choose the scheme name as ‘Ration Card’.

Enter the ration card number, your aadhaar number, e-mail address and mobile number.

A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number and the same has to be entered in the form.

Enter the OTP, post which you will get a notification which will appear informing the completion of your application process

Post this, your application will be verified and post successful verification your aadhar card will be linked to your ration card.

Link Aadhar to Ration Card – Online

Follow the below-mentioned steps to link aadhar with ration card through offline mode:

Visit your nearby Public Distribution System or PDS Centre or Ration Shop

Carry the photocopies of the aadhaar card for all your family members, a passport-sized photograph of the head of the family and the ration card

If your bank account is not linked with your aadhaar, then submit a copy of your passbook

Submit all the applicable documents at the PDS shop together with a copy of your aadhaar card number

The authorities will capture your biometric details like your fingerprints and will verify the same for Aadhaar authentication

After the completion of the above step and after you submit all the documents, an SMS would be sent to the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. You will get an additional SMS once the ration card aadhaar link is completed.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage