Made In India iPhone soon! Tata Group all set to take over Wistron's Bengaluru plant

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://STORE.STOREIMAGES.CDN-APPLE.COM Tata group all set to take over wistron’s iphone plant in bengaluru

Tata Group will likely finish taking over Wistron’s iPhone plant by the end of April, reports said. Once the takeover of the plant in Bengaluru is completed, it will give India its first production line for Apple products . The Tata Group, according to reports, has already begun making organisational adjustments at the site.

As part of the takeover, about 2,000 workers at the factory are expected to be laid off. Another 400 mid-level staff are also expected to leave the plant. In addition, four to five senior-level executives are in the process of leaving or have been asked to leave.

With the takeover, the Indian giant is expected to begin manufacturing iPhone 15. Wistron’s Indian facility is currently producing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 14 across eight production lines.

ALSO READ: Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Wistron will be completely out of the Indian market if Tata takes over the Bengaluru factory, as this was its only unit in India that produced Apple goods. The market for Apple devices in India is projected to be around $600 million. This deal is being viewed as a significant development, especially given Apple’s aspirations to transfer manufacturing away from China.

Due to the rivalry between China and the United States,the California-based corporation last year revealed plans to relocate approximately 25% of its global production to India.

Wistron, Pegatron, and Foxconn are the three Taiwanese companies that build Apple goods in India. Wistron is departing, while Foxconn and Pegatron have extended their production lines in India. Tata has taken more steps to grow its business with Apple, like hiring more people at its plant in Tamil Nadu, which makes parts for iPhones.

According to industry analysts, the Tata Group sees manufacturing for Apple as a good opportunity, especially because the Indian government is actively courting Apple to relocate production to India. According to industry sources, after the Wistron acquisition is completed, Tata may acquire Pegatron’s iPhone production operations as well.

Latest Business News