Gold prices stabilise in India, no changes registered for last two days

Gold price today: Gold prices remain constant after dropping on Saturday. However, different cities saw changes in the prices.

Gold Prices stabilises in India
Gold price today: In India, the price of 24 karat and 22 carat gold has not changed in the past two days. As of Monday, 20 March, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 58,220, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 53,330, same as Saturday.

Gold rates in India's largest towns changed. The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,927 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold cost for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,840 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,950. The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs 58,690 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 53,800 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. While 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 53,800 in Mumbai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,690.

As in Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 24 carat gold today cost Rs 58,690, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 53,800. Over the past 24 hours, the prices have stayed unchanged.

 

