Wednesday, March 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Gold prices drop in India, 24 carat gold drops by Rs 240 for ten grams

Gold prices drop in India, 24 carat gold drops by Rs 240 for ten grams

Gold price today: The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 60,110 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 55,100 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. The price of gold in the nation's capital, Delhi, is Rs 59,600 for ten grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,650 for ten grams of 22 carat gold.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2023 11:12 IST
Gold price
Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices drops in India, 24 carat gold drops by Rs 240 for ten grams

Gold prices today: In India, both 24 and 22 carat gold prices have fallen over the past day. As of Wednesday, March 29, ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,450, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,500.

The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 60,110 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 55,100 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. The price of gold in the nation's capital, Delhi, is Rs 59,600 for ten grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,650 for ten grams of 22 carat gold. In Kolkata, the price of gold is Rs 59,450 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,500 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. On the other hand, Mumbai charges Rs 59,450 for 10 grams of pure gold and Rs 54,500 for 10 grams of standard gold.

As in Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,450, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,500.

Related Stories
Gold prices witnesses surge after two days of decrease in prices

Gold prices witnesses surge after two days of decrease in prices

Gold prices witness surges in two consecutive days, close to touching Rs 60,000

Gold prices witness surges in two consecutive days, close to touching Rs 60,000

Gold prices remain constant over the weekend

Gold prices remain constant over the weekend

Gold observes fall in its price after a constant weekend

Gold observes fall in its price after a constant weekend

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Top News

Related Markets News

Latest News