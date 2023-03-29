Gold prices drop in India, 24 carat gold drops by Rs 240 for ten grams

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices drops in India, 24 carat gold drops by Rs 240 for ten grams

Gold prices today: In India, both 24 and 22 carat gold prices have fallen over the past day. As of Wednesday, March 29, ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,450, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,500.

The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 60,110 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 55,100 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. The price of gold in the nation's capital, Delhi, is Rs 59,600 for ten grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,650 for ten grams of 22 carat gold. In Kolkata, the price of gold is Rs 59,450 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,500 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. On the other hand, Mumbai charges Rs 59,450 for 10 grams of pure gold and Rs 54,500 for 10 grams of standard gold.

As in Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,450, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,500.

