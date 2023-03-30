Gold price increases and inches towards Rs 60,000 on March 30

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold price increases and inches towards Rs 60,000 on 30 March

In India, after witnessing a small drop on 29 March, the gold prices have again minorly increased.

As of 30 March (Thursday), the 24 carat gold currently costs Rs 59,670 and 22 carat gold is priced at Rs 54,700. Gold prices have registered a jump of Rs 220 for 24 carat gold and Rs 200 for 22 carat gold in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, the pure gold price was at Rs 59,450 and standard gold was at Rs 54,500.

Gold rates in India's largest cities changed. In Tamil Nadu, the price of gold has crossed Rs 60,000. The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 60,490 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 55,450 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold.

In Delhi, pure gold (ten grams) is at Rs 59,820 and standard gold (ten grams) is Rs 54,850. The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs 59,670 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,700 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. While 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 54,700 in Mumbai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 59,670.

As in Bhubaneswar, ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,670, and ten grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,700.

Latest Business News