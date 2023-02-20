Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Bitcoin's tumble: Solana shines as Dogecoin falters in top 10 cryptocurrencies

As of February 19, Bitcoin, which is the cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization, saw a decline of 0.34% and was trading at $24526.7. Meanwhile, Ethereum had a decrease of 1.21% and was trading at approximately $1678.26.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading as follows as of 9 am, February 20, 2023 :

Bitcoin:$24,672.91

-1.47%

Ethereum:$1,705.46

-1.22%

Tether: $1.02

-0.01%

USD Coin$1.00

-0.00%

BNB:$319.01

-0.13%

XRP: $0.3922

-1.21%

Dogecoin: $0.08918

-1.71%

Cardano: $0.4064

-1.06%

Polygon: $1.50

-1.94%

Polkadot: $7.60

+3.04%

Tron: $0.07196

+2.91%

Litecoin: $98.89

-2.32%

Shibu Inu: $0.00001364

+1.17%

