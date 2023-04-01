Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 24 carat gold crosses Rs 60,000 in major cities

With the start of a new month, 24 carat gold has finally touched the Rs 60,000 mark. On 1 April (Saturday), the 24 carat gold was priced at Rs 60,000, witnessing a jump of Rs 330 in 24 hours and the 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 55,000, registering an increase of Rs 300. On 31 March, the pure gold was at Rs 59,670 and standard gold was at Rs 54,700.

With this increase, pure gold is trading over Rs 60,000 in all important cities. In Chennai, ten grams of 24 carat gold currently costs Rs 60,980 in Chennai (increase of Rs 270 in 24 hours), and ten grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 55,900 (increase of Rs 250 in 24 hours).

In Delhi, pure gold (10 gram) is trading at Rs 60,150 while the standard gold (10 gram) is at Rs 55,150. The price of gold in Kolkata shifted with ten grams of 24 carat gold at Rs 60,000 in Kolkata, and ten grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 55,000. In Mumbai, ten grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 55,000, while ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 60,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 60,000, and ten grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 55,000. In Bengaluru, pure gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,050 and standard gold costs Rs 60,050.

ALSO READ | Gold prices remains same in the last 24 hours

ALSO READ | Gold price increases and inches towards Rs 60,000 on March 30

Latest Business News