Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex falls over 1,700 points to trade below 48,000; Nifty slips 500 points

Domestic equity markets witnessed massive selling pressure on Monday amid rising Covid-19 cases and lockdowns. Around 1 PM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 47,829, lower by 1,762 or 3.57 per cent from its previous close of 49,591.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,303, lower by 530 points or 3.59 per cent from its previous close.

India reported 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data. With this, India has once again taken its spot as the second-worst hit nation in terms of infections after the US. Along with the surging Covid cases, the subdued trend in the Asian markets also weighed on the Indian indices.

