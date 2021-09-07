BPCL Share Dividend 2021: BPCL dividend ex-date is September 16; check dividend payment, record date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BPCL dividend ex-date is September 16

BPCL Dividend 2021: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will pay a final dividend of Rs 58 per share for the financial year ending on March 31, 2021. The company has fixed September 16 as its dividend ex-date.

The ex-dividend date for a stock is usually set one trading day before the record date. It means that if a person buys a stock on the ex-dividend date or after, he/she will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will be eligible to get the dividend.

The record date is set by the company, as per the rule, to identify the shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

The final dividend of Rs 58 was recommended by the BPCL board at its meeting on May 26. The dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM will take place on September 27, according to the company.

BPCL is the country's second-largest fuel retailer. The government directly owns 52.98 per cent of the company and appoints its board. The government has announced to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL for which three expressions of interest (EoIs) including one from billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group have been received. Financial bids are yet to be called.

According to Fitch Ratings, uncertainty over the bidder consortiums and process complexity, including valuation, may lead to potential delays in privatisation of BPCL.

