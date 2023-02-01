Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2023: What Sitharaman's Bahi Khata has for health sector?

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for Financial Year 2023-24 today in Parliament. This was the 10th presentation of the budget under the Modi government. Sitharaman claimed that the Indian Economy is on a prosperous path even after the surge of covid-19. The Union Budget was the talk of the town for a few days as everyone was looking forward to the fiscal roadmap. The presentation of the Finance Minister today suggested that there was a lot in the Red Bahi Khata for the Health Sector.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman initiated the presentation by stating that the Indian economy is on the right track and heading toward a bright future. She further stressed over the government initiatives taken during the COVID pandemic to not let anyone sleep on an empty stomach. Here are major announcements of the Finance Minister for the Health Sector.

157 new nursing colleges

The Indian Government will set up 157 new nursing colleges in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014 as per Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Enhanced Health Expenditure

FM Nirmala Sitharaman today informed that the health expenditure in FY 2023 enhanced to 2.1 percent of the GDP.

Mission to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia

Dwelling on the subject of Sickle Cell Anaemia, she further announced to launch of a mission to eliminate Sickle Cell Anemia by 2027. As per Union Finance Minister, this drive will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people (in the affected tribal areas) and counselling. She said that collaborative efforts of central ministries and state government will be made for the counselling.

What for the Medical Research?

The government has aimed to provide facilities in select ICMR labs for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams. She stated that this step will encourage collaborative research and innovation.

Research and Innovation in Pharmaceuticals

Giving attention to Pharma Innovation, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that a new programme will be introduced to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals. She further claimed that the government will encourage the industry to invest in research and development in priority areas.

