7th Pay Commission: Budget 2019 brings no increase in minimum wages for central govt employees

Union Budget 2019 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday comes with no good news for central government employees on their 7th Pay Commission recommendation demand. The central govt employees were expecting an announcement regarding their long-pending demand of hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations in this budget. However, according to reports, there is no increase in the minimum wages of central govt employees in the Budget 2019.

Notably, the central government employees are not satisfied with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations regarding the minimum pay scale as they have been demanding a hike of around Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

Before the budget was presented in Parliament, it was expected that the Finance Minister will keep in mind the demands of central government employees. Earlier, the seventh pay commission had recommended the increase of Rs 18,000 in basic minimum wages while Central government employees were demanding that the fitment factor should be increased and the basic minimum wage to be fixed at Rs 26,000. Although no decision was taken in the budget in this regards.

This could have happened because the day before Budget, Economic survey was presented in Parliament on Thursday. Which showed India's economy has plunged in the last few years. Hence, the government wants to invest more money in the market to boost India's economy.

It is said, prior to the preparations for the budget and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was informed about the issues related to the increment of central government employees, but nothing came out in their favour on Friday. Budget 2019 has emerged as a big disappointment for the Central govt employees as they might have to wait more for their long-pending demands to get considered.

