'Issues like Hindu-Muslim will come up as elections near': Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav on implementation of CAA

CAA implementation: In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterating the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav remarked that issues like Hindu-Muslim will resurface as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near.

Last month, Shah reiterated that no one can stop the implementation of the CAA as it is the law of the land.

Here's what Tejashwi Yadav said on CAA implementation

The Bihar leader said, "Sometimes things are released like a balloon but nothing happens. As elections are approaching issues like Hindu-Muslim will come up."

No one can stop it: Amit Shah

Addressing a closed-door meeting of the state BJP's social media and IT wing members at the National Library in West Bengal's Kolkata, Home Minister Shah had asserted that no one can stop the implementation of the CAA as it is the law of the land. He had also accused the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of misleading people on the issue.

"At times, she (Banerjee) tries to mislead the people, the refugees, whether CAA will be at all implemented in the country or not. I want to say this clearly that CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop its implementation. This is the commitment of our party," he said.

CAA rules to be notified 'much before' Lok Sabha poll announcement

Rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be notified "much before" the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, a senior government functionary said. "We are going to issue the rules for the CAA soon. Once the rules are issued, the law can be implemented and those eligible can be granted Indian citizenship," the functionary said.

Under the CAA brought in by the Narendra Modi government, Indian nationality will be granted to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

