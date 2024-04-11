Tejashwi Yadav shares new helicopter video, 'teases' BJP with 'orange party' amid fish eating row

Follow us on Image Source : @YADAVTEJASHWI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accompanied by former minister Mukesh Sahni in the helicopter during election campaign.

Bihar Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amid row over eating fish during Navratra time, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has shared a new video in which he is seen having an 'orange party' in a helicopter during the hectic election campaign.

Taking to social media platform X, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Hello friends, today, we had an orange party in the helicopter, they won't be irritated by the colour of orange?"

This comes after Tejashwi Yadav was criticised for hurting religious sentiments when he shared a video of having fish during Navratras. However, the RJD leader responded to the video saying it was of April 8, while Navratras started from April 9.

Interestingly, the video was shared by the former Bihar deputy chief minister himself, on X, a day before, and after it created a furore, he claimed that the footage was shot before the week-long festivities started and he has "succeeded in exposing the low IQ" of his detractors.

The video was shot inside a helicopter and Yadav can be seen breaking bread with Mukesh Sahni, an ex-minister who heads the Vikassheel Insan Party, the latest entrant to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan'.

The two young leaders have been hitting the campaign trail together, in an apparent bid to galvanise together Yadavs, who are hard-core RJD supporters, and the 'Nishad' group of castes, traditionally engaged in fishing, who see in Sahni, a Bollywood set designer-turned-politician, the embodiment of their aspirations.

The leaders can be heard speaking about their hectic schedule which causes them to steal a few moments, while on commute, for nourishment.

Displaying the items on the rather simple menu, Sahni dangles a piece of fish fry, informing the viewers that it is a variety found in fresh waters of the Kosi region.

The two leaders obviously seem to be in a mood for pranks as Sahni wryly remarks that he expected many to take offence over the video, uttering in Hindi "bahuton ko mirchi lagegi".

This led to predictable outrage from BJP leaders like Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who called Yadav "a seasonal sanatani" who practised "politics of appeasement" and whose father, RJD president Lalu Prasad, had allegedly permitted "an influx of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladesh immigrants while the party was in power in Bihar".

Similar views were expressed by another BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

