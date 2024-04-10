Tejashwi Yadav hits back at BJP over 'eating-fish video', says 'posted clip to test their IQ'

Follow us on Image Source : X A snapshot from Tejashwi Yadav's video showing him eating fish

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit back at the BJP over a row on his fish-eating video viral on social media, saying "I posted the video to test their IQ as I intentionally mentioned the date of the clip in the X post".

Yadav on Tuesday - the beginning of Chaitra Navratri festival - posted a video on X, showing himself eating fish and roti with VIP chief Mukesh Sahni. Tejashwi is seen saying in the video that this fish was prepared by Sahni and he is thankful to him for this.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha attacked Yadav terming it an insult to Sanatan Dharma and a move to appease the minority.

"We had put up this video only to test the IQ of the BJP leaders and the Godi media and we were proved right in our thinking. “Date” is written in the tweet, but what do the poor blind devotees know? At the end, Sahni ji has also mentioned about applying chilli," he posted sharpening his attack on BJP.

From Union Minister Giriraj Singh to Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, seveal BJP leaders launched a fierce attack on Tejashwi. Singh said, 'Tejashwi ji is a seasonal Sanatani, a supporter of appeasement. When his government was in power, his father settled Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators illegally for the sake of votes. A large number of such people had come. They are vote traders, not Sanatanis. They do politics of appeasement wearing the cloak of Sanatan.

PM equating BJP with God by calling opposition anti-Sanatan Dharma: Tejashwi

Earier, Tejashwi Yadav charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "equating the BJP with God" by claiming opposition parties were against Sanatan Dharma.

Talking to reporters, he claimed that public dissatisfaction and its possible impact on the Lok Sabha polls have "scared" the prime minister, a reason why he was campaigning intensively despite predicting victory.

"It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister," snapped Yadav when his comments were sought on remarks by the PM, at a rally in Bihar's Nawada district, that opposition parties like the Congress and its allies were 'Sanatan virodhi' (anti-Sanatan Dharma).

Yadav pointed out, "It is well known that there is a small temple at my house where all my family members offer prayers… (but) this is not something to show off."

