'Hum logo ne ek thake hue mukhya mantri ko...': Tejashwi Yadav's jibe at Nitish Kumar | Watch

Image Source : ANI RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Sasaram.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying you all know how are CM is, he does not want to listen to anyone.

Addressing a gathering during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Sasaram, Tejashwi Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar for not keeping his promise of not going with BJP again.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "You all very well know how our CM is, he does not want to listen to anyone. He used to say 'I will die, but won't join BJP'... We decided to stay with Nitish ji, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, only to defeat BJP in 2024..."

He further took a pot shot at Nitish Kumar saying, 'Hum logo ne ek thake hue mukhya mantri ko... thake hue hi hai na..."

Yadav recalled how their (Mahagathbandhan) government in its 17-month tenure gave around 5 lakh jobs and were planning to give more.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar was seen exchanging greetings with Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi at the Bihar Assembly as RJD leaders arrive to accompany Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav to file their nomination for Rajya Sabha elections.

Tejashwi joins Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Tejashwi Yadav who joined Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Bihar's Sasaram were seen sitting on the roof of a sports utility vehicle, which was slowly moving, and they waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the main road of the town.

Locals queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession.

Both leaders of the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' will address a public meeting in Kaimur around 3 pm on Friday.

While addressing a rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Thursday, Gandhi came out in support of the protesting farmers, likening the cultivators to soldiers who fight on the country's borders to protect it.

The Congress leader was referring to the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

