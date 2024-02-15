Watch: With smile on face, Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi at Bihar Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets Lalu Yadav at Bihar Assembly

Patna: Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and sided with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former was seen exchanging pleasantries with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at Bihar Assembly.

Lalu Yadav was accompanied by his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat when they crossed paths with arch-rival Nitish Kumar.

The two leaders warmly shook hands, betraying little signs of any bitterness that may have arisen following the recent end of their short-lived alliance, which also robbed RJD of power in the state.

Prasad, who has been famous for his colourful personality, was repeatedly mobbed by journalists who pleaded with him for some juicy quotes.

The ailing septuagenarian (a person who is between 70 and 79 years old) who had looked frail, however, chose to ignore the hustle and bustle and stick to business.

His son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who has lost the Deputy CM's post and is now the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, was among those present at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat at the time of filing of nomination papers.

Lalu Yadav accompanied RJD candidates Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav who filed their nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls.

Jha, who is also the party's national spokesman, is tipped to enjoy his second consecutive term in Rajya Sabha.

Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav, will be making his Parliamentary debut.

There were speculations that the ruling NDA, which has already fielded three candidates, may go for a fourth one to queer the pitch for the Congress-RJD combine.

However, this was strongly denied by state BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister.

"Only three candidates have been fielded by JD(U)-BJP combine. There will not be any more nominees", Choudhary said.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi writes letter to people of Rae Bareli, says 'My family is incomplete without you but...'